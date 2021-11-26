LeBron James Asked If He’s Spoken With Isaiah Stewart After Altercation

Lebron James has been in the headlines quite a bit throughout the last week.

He got suspended one game for elbowing Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart last Sunday while battling for rebound position and then got two Pacers fans ejected this week after it was rumored they yelled profane language at him.

On Wednesday night, James was asked if he had spoken to Stewart since the incident. He then confirmed that he had not.

LeBron James said he has not been able to talk to Isaiah Stewart since the incident. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 25, 2021

The incident took the sports world by storm on Sunday night as Stewart tried to go after James and fight him. James was ejected from the game and served his suspension on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

As for Stewart, he was suspended for two games.

James returned from his suspension on Wednesday against the Pacers and it was like he never left. He helped the Lakers to an overtime win and finished with 39 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

His 39 points led the team as the only other player to score 20+ was Russell Westbrook.

The Pistons and Lakers will meet again this Sunday from the Staples Center at 9:30 p.m. ET. It remains to be seen if James and Stewart will say anything to each other before the game.