LeBron James Clarifies Brittney Griner Comment: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

During a recent taping of "The Shop," LeBron James made headlines with a comment about Brittney Griner.

The WNBA superstar was arrested in Russia over 140 days ago and recently plead guilty. "...How can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" he said.

After his comments went viral on social media, LeBron opted to clarify his comments with a message on social media.

"My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome," he said on Twitter.

Fans couldn't help but make jokes at his expense.

"You already know this is going to be a topic on undisputed," one fan said in jest about Skip Bayless' obsessions with ripping LeBron.

Others don't think he should have clarified.

"Honestly, if people were thinking critically you wouldn’t have to clear it up," the fan said.

What do you think of LeBron's comments?