LeBron James Clarifies His Opinion On Wizards Announcer

During last night’s game between the Wizards and Rockets, Washington color commentator Glenn Consor made a very controversial comment regarding Houston rookie Kevin Porter Jr.

Just after the guard hit a clutch shot to put his Rockets ahead, Consor seemed to make a reference to the history of Porter’s late father.

“You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said. “Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter charges for accidentally shooting a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He was later shot and killed during a bar fight in 2004.

Many people were outraged by these insensitive comments — including NBA superstar LeBron James. Earlier today, the Lakers forward shared his displeasure with the Wizards broadcaster.

“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this,” James wrote. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you.”

Earlier today, Consor shared an apology for his words — explaining that he mistakenly thought Kevin Porter Jr. was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter.

After this apology, LeBron has clarified his comments.

“I never met the guy. I don’t know him. I pray for him, like I said in my tweet. But I can’t let that comment ride about a guy (Kevin Porter Jr.) who looks up to me,” he said, per Lakers insider Kyle Goon.

LeBron also added that he “believes it was a slip-up,” but doesn’t think Consor should be completely off the hook just because he made an apology.