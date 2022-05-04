LeBron James' Comment About Ja Morant Went Viral Last Night

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved what he saw from Ja Morant on Tuesday night.

Morant led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors as he finished with 47 points in 41 minutes of action. That performance got the Grizzlies back in the series as they took Game 2 after the Warriors took Game 1.

James didn't like how Morant was in the "most improved player" talks since he was already a great player.

"JA so damn tough!!!! There's no way Ja should even have been in MIP talks," James said. "This guy is a flat-out (star emoji) and always have been!! Real basketball (brains) know. Not the majority of dweebs who don't even watch basketball on those voting ballots."

James does have a point, considering what Morant has done since he entered the NBA.

Morant entered the league in 2019 and averaged nearly 18 points per game as a rookie. He just wrapped up his third regular season with the Grizzlies and averaged 27.4 points per game while shooting close to 50% from the floor.

He's also scored 30+ points in five of the Grizzlies' playoff games so far. As long as he plays at this level, the Grizzlies will be a tough out.