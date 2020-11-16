LeBron James Has A Postgame Message For DeAndre Hopkins

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins stunned the sports world with their insane catch-and-throw combination on Sunday night.

The Arizona Cardinals topped the Buffalo Bills at the last second on Sunday evening, thanks to an insane touchdown catch by Hopkins.

Murray found Hopkins in the end zone for a ridiculous game-winning score. Hopkins rose above several defenders to make the catch of the year in the NFL.

“Don’t ever say it’s impossible…” said Hopkins, who shared a video of the insane play.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was very impressed. It’s been an eventful day for LeBron and the Lakers, who reportedly agreed to a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder. Still, LeBron managed to take in some football on Sunday night.

He was in awe of Hopkins’ catch on Sunday night.

“WOW WOW WOW!! HOP HOP HOP!” the four-time NBA champion tweeted following the catch. “My bro different!”

That he is.

The Cardinals, thanks in big part to Hopkins, have emerged as a serious contender in the NFC. Arizona is now 6-3 on the season ahead of Thursday night’s major showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.