LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Reportedly Making Documentary For Netflix

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers both of Team LeBron look on during the trophy presentation ceremony after their 178-164 win over Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It's been a long time since LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were teammates on the basketball court. But the two are teaming up once more to make a film.

According to Variety, LeBron and D-Wade are going to be executive producers on a new Netflix documentary called The Redeem Team. The film chronicles and celebrates the 2008 U.S. Olympic basketball team that won the gold medal in Beijing.

Per the report, the film is being directed by Jon Weinbach, who also directed the hit ESPN docuseries The Last Dance. It will also be the first collaboration between Netflix and the International Olympic Committee, who will be providing "“unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material” for the film.

In a statement, D-Wade said he's looking forward to showing viewers what things were like behind the scenes in 2008. He said it was great to play with personal heroes, friends and teammates to win gold that year.

Via Variety:

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates,” Wade said. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade made their Olympic debuts in 2004, but missed out on winning gold after being stunned by Argentina in the semifinals. That loss ended three straight Olympic runs where they won gold.

But LeBron and D-Wade returned in 2008 and annihilated their opponents en route to winning the gold medal. The United States have won gold medals every Olympics ever since.

Will you tune into "The Redeem Team?"