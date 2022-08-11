LeBron James Emotional On Thursday: NBA World Reacts
On Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James admitted that he's feeling a little emotional today.
Why? Well, his sons LeBron James Jr - also known as Bronny - and Bryce were playing on the court together in a game for the very first time.
"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW," James said on Twitter.
Fans loved that LeBron was sharing family updates and seeming a bit vulnerable in the process.
"LeMotional AF," one person joked.
"I cant imagine how proud you are in this moment as a dad," another fan said.
"These are the moments we cherish, as parents. Happy for you, and the boys," said a third fan.
Fans are waiting to see if LeBron will play in the NBA long enough to play alongside Bronny in a few years.