LeBron James Emotional On Thursday: NBA World Reacts

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James admitted that he's feeling a little emotional today.

Why? Well, his sons LeBron James Jr - also known as Bronny - and Bryce were playing on the court together in a game for the very first time.

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW," James said on Twitter.

Fans loved that LeBron was sharing family updates and seeming a bit vulnerable in the process.

"LeMotional AF," one person joked.

"I cant imagine how proud you are in this moment as a dad," another fan said.

"These are the moments we cherish, as parents. Happy for you, and the boys," said a third fan.

Fans are waiting to see if LeBron will play in the NBA long enough to play alongside Bronny in a few years.