LeBron James Expected To Sign Extension With Lakers: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 5: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the New York Knicks on February 5, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The King's reign in Los Angeles is reportedly expected to continue.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, when it comes to the Lakers and their superstar forward: “All signs point toward both sides looking to extend their partnership together.”

The NBA world reacted to LeBron's likely signing on social media.

"We don't deserve LeBron James," one Lakers fan said.

"Yeah Russ Is probably gone," another replied.

"Before LeBron & Klutch Lakers couldn't even get a meeting with a B level All Star such as Aldridge," another user pointed out.

“Now tell them we think we can win a championship with Russell Westbrook.”

James is entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers. His salary for the 2022-23 season is $44.5 million.

LeBron has until June 30 to sign an extension before he hits unrestricted free agency.