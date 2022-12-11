LeBron James' First NBA Coach Has Reportedly Died

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Head coach Paul Silas and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers look on during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena on October 29, 2003 in Sacramento, California. The Kings won 106-92. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas, who spent nearly 50 years in the league and was the first head coach LeBron James ever had, has passed away.

Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe reported Silas' passing early this morning. He was 79 years old.

Born in Arkansas, Silas attended Creighton for three years, setting the record for most rebounds over a three-year period, and became the 10th overall pick by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1964 NBA Draft. But it wasn't until he was traded to the Phoenix Suns that he really started to emerge as a superstar.

Between 1972 and 1979, Silas enjoyed made two All-Star appearances and won three NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and Seattle SuperSonics. After retiring in 1980, he was named head coach of the San Diego Clippers.

Paul Silas found little success with the Clippers, but after spending a few years as an assistant coach, he was named head coach of the Charlotte Hornets in the middle of the 1998-99 season. He led the team to the playoffs in four straight seasons after taking over the job full-time the following year.

But his real claim to fame was as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for LeBron James' formative NBA seasons. After going 35-47 in the 2003-04 season, he was fired in the middle of the 2004-05 season.

Silas coached two more seasons for the Charlotte Bobcats from 2010 to 2012. His son Stephen Silas is the current head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Our hearts go out to Coach Silas' family and loved ones.