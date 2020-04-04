The Spun

LeBron James Has Friday Night Message For Lakers Fans

LeBron James celebrates on the court against the Atlanta Hawks.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after dunking against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LeBron James tweeted out a special message for Los Angeles Lakers fans on Friday night.

The Lakers star misses playing in front of his home fans at Staples Center. It’s been several weeks since an NBA game took place and it’s unclear when games will resume.

LeBron, who’s been isolating in his Southern California home, can’t wait until NBA play resumes – hopefully sometime this summer.

“I miss y’all so so much and putting on that uniform every night along with my brothers!!!” James tweeted out on Friday night.

LeBron and the Lakers were in the middle of an incredible season before NBA play was suspended in early March.

The Lakers are 49-14 on the season, good for first place in the Western Conference by 5.5 games.

Whenever the NBA’s 2019-20 season resumes, LeBron and Co. will be among the favorites to bring home the championship.

