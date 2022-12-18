LeBron James Had 1-Word Reaction To Kylian Mbappe's Goal

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

France striker Kylian Mbappe is having one of the biggest performances in a World Cup Final ever today, scoring twice in the second half to tie against Argentina. He has the entire world stunned and LeBron James is no exception.

Taking to Twitter, LeBron had only one word to describe the French superstar. "WOW!!!!!!!!" he wrote, adding five flame emojis.

LeBron's tweet has gone viral with over 45,000 likes and 8,000 retweets in just 20 minutes. Some fans took the opportunity to troll him, as they often do.

But France fans are absolutely delighting in having The King show his support for their 23-year-old superstar.

The great Lionel Messi got Argentina on the board first with a penalty, while Angel Di Maria doubled their lead before the half with a goal of his own. France barely touched the ball in the first half and it appeared that Argentina would run away with this one.

But in the 80th minute, France drew a penalty and Mbappe just barely got the ball past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, just 60 seconds later, Mbappe led the French attack upfield and smashed the ball part Martinez again for the equalizer.

The two teams are now in extra time, with 30 minutes to decide the World Cup champion.

The game is being played on FOX.