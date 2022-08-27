LeBron James Had Message For Manti Te'o Today

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Manti Te'o documentary has been on the lips of many in recent weeks, including Lakers superstar LeBron James.

On Saturday, the King sent out a tweet in support of the former Notre Dame star. Saying, "Manti Te'o [salute] you good brother!!"

The all-new Netflix doc entitled: "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist" tells the story of the infamous catfishing story involving the All-American linebacker that turned the sports world on its head in the 2010s.

For the first time ever, Te'o opens up about the online connection that altered his life and the fallout that came when the truth came to light.

The two-part mini series is streaming now.