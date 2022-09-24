LeBron James Has 1 Question For The College Sports World

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

LeBron James is one of the last prep-to-pro stars left in the NBA. And on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeye fan had a question for the college sports world:

"Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?"

This isn't the first time the the King has teased the idea of returning to school and playing football. Back in 2016, James said he wanted to play a snap for OSU.

Fans replied to LeBron on Twitter.

I mean, J.R. Smith returned to school and played golf, right?