Look: LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Son's Viral Dunk

Much of the basketball world is focused on the upcoming star that is Bronny James. But LeBron's younger son, Bryce, is starting to garner some hype of his own.

Earlier this week, a video of Bryce throwing down a LeBron-esque one-handed tomahawk went viral on social media.

LeBron responded to the clip with a simple message.

"LOADING...." he wrote with a prince emoji.

Bryce, a freshman at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, still has a ways to go before he starts looking toward the next step of his basketball career. But if he continues to improve his stock with clips like this, he could became a highly-touted recruit in the 2025 class.

Bryce's older brother, Bronny, is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He's reportedly deciding between Oregon, Ohio State and USC as his top college options.