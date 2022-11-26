LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan.

Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines.

"Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter.

LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites, the Buckeyes lost in a massive 45-23 blowout. The Ohio State defense allowed 530 total yards as the Wolverines ran and threw all over Ohio Stadium.

James and Nike provided some special LeBron cleats to the Ohio State team for today's game.

"Let's Go!!!!!! Had to [m]ake sure [m]y boys had that [fire] for the weekend!! O-H!! #GoBucks," he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

LeBron and the Lakers are set to face off against the Spurs in San Antonio later tonight. As a result, the Akron, Ohio native was unable to attend today's game in Columbus.

"Can't believe I'm not available to be at this game today!! This is insane," he wrote earlier today.

LeBron returned to the court on Friday after a five-game absence with an adductor injury.