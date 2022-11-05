LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Kyrie Irving Controversy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets suspended point guard Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games following his controversial social media post.

Irving eventually apologized for the post, which contained antisemitic content. Despite the apology, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surprised no other players have spoken out against Irving's decision to post the link.

"I can't speak for 450 players," James said Friday night. "I don't condone any hate to any kind. To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand."

He went on to say that Irving's post caused "harm" to many people. Here's more of what he said, via ESPN:

"He caused some harm, and I think it's unfortunate," James said. "But I don't stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it. I don't condone it."

LeBron clearly doesn't appreciate Kyrie's decision to post something with an antisemitic message.

It's unclear when Irving will step on the court for the Brooklyn Nets again.