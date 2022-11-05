LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Kyrie Irving Controversy
Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets suspended point guard Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games following his controversial social media post.
Irving eventually apologized for the post, which contained antisemitic content. Despite the apology, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surprised no other players have spoken out against Irving's decision to post the link.
"I can't speak for 450 players," James said Friday night. "I don't condone any hate to any kind. To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand."
He went on to say that Irving's post caused "harm" to many people. Here's more of what he said, via ESPN:
"He caused some harm, and I think it's unfortunate," James said. "But I don't stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it. I don't condone it."
LeBron clearly doesn't appreciate Kyrie's decision to post something with an antisemitic message.
It's unclear when Irving will step on the court for the Brooklyn Nets again.