LeBron James Has Emphatic Message About Friday's Supreme Court Decision

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade — reversing the constitutional right to abortions that's stood since 1973.

Several prominent figures in the sports world have taken to social media to express frustration over the controversial decision, including NBA superstar LeBron James.

"It’s ABSOLUTELY ABOUT POWER & CONTROL!!" he wrote in response to this tweet:

If this was about babies, there would be universal healthcare. Free education. Free daycare. Southern states would be doing all they can to drop the Black maternal mortality rate. This is about power and control

LeBron also retweeted a few more messages sharing facts about the decision — particularly how it will disproportionately affect Black communities.

Friday's landmark ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws. About half of the 50 states are expected to outlaw or restrict abortions.

LeBron is well known for making his personal opinions known. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he spoke up after today's nationally-significant decision.