LeBron James Has Emphatic Message For Bronny's Critics

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LeBron James is preparing to pass the torch to his eldest son, LeBron James Jr.

On Friday, the all-time great NBA superstar posted a highlight video showing off some of Bronny's basketball talent.

"Young [king] coming for what’s his! Don’t want nothing given, everything is EARNED!! Let’s keep working kid! #JamesGang," James wrote as the caption on Instagram.

Bronny, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, is the No. 7 shooting guard in the nation, per 247Sports. As a four-star recruit with some elite basketball pedigree, he has college interest from some of the top programs in the nation.

While Bronny certainly has a lot going for him, he's nowhere near as hyped as LeBron was coming out of high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

That being said, the Lakers superstar has vocalized his desire to suit up with his son in the NBA on multiple occasions.

Perhaps Bronny can boost his stock with a standout senior year this coming season.