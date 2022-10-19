LeBron James Has Honest Assessment Of Lakers Roster
The Lakers shot just 25% from three in their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, despite getting some decent opportunities.
After the game, LeBron James spoke on the LA's shooting. But admitted that their roster as presently constructed isn't built to be a great shooting team.
"We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks," James said.
"To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting… It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team. But that doesn't deter us from still trying to get great shots and when you get those opportunities you take 'em. But, we're not sitting here with a bunch of 40-plus career three-point shooting guys."
As it stands, 6-foot-11 Anthony Davis is probably the Lakers best three-point shooting threat.
LeBron tied for the team-lead in threes last night with backup guard Kendrick Nunn, who each hit three. However, it took James 10 attempts to Nunn's six.