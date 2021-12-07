LeBron James Has Honest Response To Frank Vogel’s Criticism

LeBron James has heard the criticism directed at head coach Frank Vogel and he’s not having it.

James says he and his teammates have to play better in order to jump further up in the standings.

“I think criticism comes with the job, you know?” James said after practice on Monday. “Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor. We’re a team and an organization that don’t mind some adversity, that don’t mind people saying things about us, obviously, because it comes with the territory.”

Right now, the Lakers are 12-12, which is good for eighth in the West. They’re coming off a close 119-115 loss last Friday to the Clippers after taking down the Kings last Tuesday 117-92.

For a team with a lot of high-end talent, it definitely is shocking to see them just fighting to get into the playoffs.

That said, Vogel will still likely have a long leash due to guiding L.A. to a championship just 14 months ago. He’s also 106-61 since being named the head coach.

His team will have a chance to get things back on track when the Boston Celtics come to Staples Center Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.