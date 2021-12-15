LeBron James Has Message For Steph Curry After Making NBA History

LeBron James has witnessed the rise of NBA superstar Steph Curry from start to finish.

From sitting courtside at Curry’s small collegiate gym in Davidson, North Carolina to facing off against him in multiple NBA Finals — The King has been there for it all.

On Tuesday night, LeBron reacted to the most recent accomplishment for his longtime rival.

“Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE,” he wrote on Twitter.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

During the first quarter of tonight’s matchup against the New York Knicks, Curry set the all-time three-point shooting record with his 2,794th made shot from behind the arc — shattering the record set by LeBron’s former Miami Heat teammate Ray Allen.

Playing in the league for six more seasons, LeBron has Curry beat in nearly every other statistical category. But with the two-time league MVP’s revolutionary play style, Steph reached the three-point shooting record at an astounding pace (789 games).

LeBron currently sits at No. 11 all-time with 2,023 made three pointers.