LeBron James Isn't Sure If Brittney Griner Should Return To America

Brittney Griner has been "wrongfully detained" in Russia for 145 days now.

And in LeBron James' eyes, that experience would make him question whether or not he would even want to come back to the United States.

During a recent taping of "The Shop," Griner's situation came up in conversation. Prompting the King to ask:

... how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'

LeBron is one of many athletes and citizens that believes the country isn't doing enough to get Brittney Griner home safely.

The Phoenix Mercury star recently pleaded guilty to the Russian drug charges levied against her after months of captivity.

And while BG has yet to be sentenced, there's a very high likelihood that she will receive the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Griner's wife has pleaded with president Joe Biden, and other members of the U.S. government, as the push to get the seven-time All-Star back stateside continues.

The full episode of "The Shop" is set to drop Friday on HBO.