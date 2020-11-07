LeBron James Takes A Victory Lap On Twitter After Joe Biden’s Win

LeBron James is having a decent month. The NBA superstar is a few weeks off of winning the league’s title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, his preferred choice for president has prevailed as well.

Minutes after Joe Biden was called by most major networks as the victor of the 2020 presidential election, James took to Twitter to celebrate. He included a GIF of himself smoking a cigar, a clip of Trump saying “you’re fired”, a Photoshopped image of Biden blocking a Trump layup and a video of CNN’s Van Jones getting emotional.

To say that James is pleased with the result would be an understatement.

James has been getting more involved in politics the past few years. He’s friends with former president Barack Obama and he’s now publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the last two elections.

My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Let’s celebrate! Responsibly still 😉 https://t.co/zcIRuDgr4E — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

CHARACTER MATTERS, BEING SIMPLY A GOOD PERSON MATTERS! Salute & Thank You @VanJones68!!! 👏🏾👏🏾✊🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/G6wB9L3EvZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

Oddly enough, despite his influence, James’ home state of Ohio went for Trump by a decent margin. But Biden took neighboring states Michigan and Pennsylvania to secure the presidency.

It would be somewhat ironic (and fitting) if James’ Lakers were the first team to visit the White House in Biden’s presidency. We’ll see if it happens.

Reaction from the sports world continues to pour in after the election. LeBron is just one of many athletes with an opinion on the matter.