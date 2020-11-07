The Spun

LeBron James Takes A Victory Lap On Twitter After Joe Biden’s Win

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gets pumped up.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his basket and LA Clippers foul during a 112-103 Lakers win at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James is having a decent month. The NBA superstar is a few weeks off of winning the league’s title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, his preferred choice for president has prevailed as well.

Minutes after Joe Biden was called by most major networks as the victor of the 2020 presidential election, James took to Twitter to celebrate. He included a GIF of himself smoking a cigar, a clip of Trump saying “you’re fired”, a Photoshopped image of Biden blocking a Trump layup and a video of CNN’s Van Jones getting emotional.

To say that James is pleased with the result would be an understatement.

James has been getting more involved in politics the past few years. He’s friends with former president Barack Obama and he’s now publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the last two elections.

Oddly enough, despite his influence, James’ home state of Ohio went for Trump by a decent margin. But Biden took neighboring states Michigan and Pennsylvania to secure the presidency.

It would be somewhat ironic (and fitting) if James’ Lakers were the first team to visit the White House in Biden’s presidency. We’ll see if it happens.

Reaction from the sports world continues to pour in after the election. LeBron is just one of many athletes with an opinion on the matter.


