Sunday afternoon, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on the way to a travel basketball game for his daughter. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed, along with three others, including another parent and player involved with the team.

The NBA community, understandably, is shaken. Reports are just coming in on how the current Los Angeles Lakers team learned the news.

LeBron James and his teammates, the night after James passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list, were on their way back from Philadelphia after a game against the 76ers. They reportedly learned the news on the flight.

The flight landed just a few minutes ago. James appears to be very emotional regarding what’s transpired.

I’m told Lakers found out about tragic Kobe news while on their team flight today from Philadelphia. They stayed overnight because game was so late. The entire team is in shock. Obviously the team is shook. Rob Pelinka was incredibly close to Kobe as his longtime friend + agent. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 26, 2020

Lakers’ plane just landed. Everyone hugging. Appeared LeBron was crying, wiping away tears with a cloth. pic.twitter.com/5FUQ0qcnjp — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) January 26, 2020

Bryant’s final tweet was a congratulatory message to James. James honored Bryant with his shoes during Saturday night’s game.

LeBron James wore shoes last night honoring Kobe Bryant, who he passed on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. “Mamba 4 Life. 8/24 KB” pic.twitter.com/EQHTP58pZ5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 26, 2020

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

James has yet to make a statement, but it’s safe to assume one is coming.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryant’s family and friends.