How LeBron James And His Lakers Teammates Found Out About Kobe Bryant’s Death

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant address each other before a game.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers has a moment on the sideline with former Laker Kobe Bryant in the second half during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on the way to a travel basketball game for his daughter. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed, along with three others, including another parent and player involved with the team.

The NBA community, understandably, is shaken. Reports are just coming in on how the current Los Angeles Lakers team learned the news.

LeBron James and his teammates, the night after James passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list, were on their way back from Philadelphia after a game against the 76ers. They reportedly learned the news on the flight.

The flight landed just a few minutes ago. James appears to be very emotional regarding what’s transpired.

Bryant’s final tweet was a congratulatory message to James. James honored Bryant with his shoes during Saturday night’s game.

James has yet to make a statement, but it’s safe to assume one is coming.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryant’s family and friends.


