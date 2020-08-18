LeBron James Explains How He Views The Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers drew a much more interesting opponent to start the NBA Playoffs than they might have anticipated. The Portland Trail Blazers, led by dynamo guard Damian Lillard, will look to take down LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and company.

Lillard lit the NBA Bubble on fire, defying the odds to land the eighth seed. The Memphis Grizzlies entered Orlando as the eight seed, while many thought Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans would make a run at the bid. Instead, Lillard averaged just under 38 points per game, dropping 51 on the Philadelphia 76ers, 61 on the Dallas Mavericks, and 42 on the Brooklyn Nets to take over the eighth spot. He only went for 31 points and 10 assists in the play-in game against the Grizzlies to clinch the spot against Los Angeles.

Damian Lillard has been a superstar for a while now. He wasn’t taking anyone by surprise. Portland got a big piece back with the return of Jusuf Nurkic from an injury sustained last season, while Carmelo Anthony has hit some big shots in his new role as a third or fourth option and spot up shooter. If C.J. McCollum can continue to work through a painful back injury that he has played with, the team is very dangerous offensively.

LeBron James certainly isn’t taking them lightly, saying that he doesn’t consider them “a typical eighth seed.” He spoke with NBA on TNT about the upcoming series.

“I don’t really look at them as a typical 8th seed.”@KingJames isn’t overlooking Dame & Portland heading into the #NBAPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/prUt6DnybD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 18, 2020

I’m not going in with that mindset that it’s one vs. eight,” LeBron added. “It’s two teams that have the ability to advance, the firepower to advance. And whatever team is at the top of their game will advance.”

“Dame is doing what Dame does. No surprise to me at all. One of the most underappreciated, underrated players that we have in our game. But from a player’s perspective, he has everyone’s respect in our league.”

The Blazers are just a year removed from a trip to the Western Conference Finals. During his career, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been the major roadblock for Lillard and Portland. With them at home, we’ll see if he can keep his incredible run going, and take advantage of a questionable Lakers backcourt.

On the other hand, Portland’s defense is spotty at best, and the Blazers have no good options for defending LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There should be plenty of points in this series.

Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers tips off tonight at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

