LeBron James Reveals What NFL Team He Plays With In Madden

NBA players use video games to pass the time just like the rest of us.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going all-out with their video games inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The team is holding an epic Madden NFL tournament.

What team is LeBron James playing with?

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It makes sense that the NBA’s greatest player of the 21st century would want to play with the NFL’s version.

The Lakers are currently playing Madden NFL 20, but James has made it clear that they would appreciate the ’21 version being sent to the bubble.

“For sure!!! Team tough,” LeBron said of the Bucs. “Need that Madden 21 though ASAP in this bubble.”

For sure!!! Team tough. Need that Madden 21 though ASAP in this bubble. 👑👀 https://t.co/YVdUTrG3p8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 7, 2020

LeBron James has been playing well so far with Tampa Bay. Based on the Lakers’ standings board, he’s off to a 5-1 start, which is good for second place. Quinn Cook is in first place at 6-0, playing with the Colts.

Will send end of week 7 updates after tonight’s games. 🏈 🎮 https://t.co/WRhASRygdx — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 7, 2020

On the basketball court, the Lakers have been struggling a bit lately. Los Angeles has locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but LeBron and Co. have lost three straight games.

The Lakers are set to play the Nuggets at 9 p.m. E.T. this evening.