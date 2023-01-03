LeBron James' Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

More and more people in the sports world are sending in their prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin is currently in critical but stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game.

He got up from a tackle and immediately fainted which led to him being taken to the medical center. The game ended up being postponed and there are currently no plans to resume it.

LeBron James got wind of the news late Monday night and put out a tweet that said he was praying for Hamlin.

This is super classy from one of the best players in the NBA.

Everyone is hoping that Hamlin makes a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with him and his family.