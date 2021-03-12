LeBron James Sends Message Before 2nd Half Of NBA Season Starts

The first half of the NBA regular season is over. Now, things start to get serious for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Lakers are 24-13 overall and in third place in the Western Conference. They’re a game back of the Phoenix Suns for second place and 3.5 games behind the first-place Utah Jazz.

For a team like the Lakers–the defending NBA champions–what you do in April, May and June is what matters most. But you need to get yourself in the right mindset to set yourself up for a strong playoff run.

That seems to be what James was hinting at when he sent a message on his approach to the rest of the season before tomorrow’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

“It’s go time for me,” was all LeBron had to say.

LeBron James: "It's go time for me" for the second half of the NBA season. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 11, 2021

Thus far, LeBron has averaged 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, while shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range.

We expect him to continue to perform at his usual elite level. The biggest thing the Lakers need is for a healthy Anthony Davis to come back at full strength.