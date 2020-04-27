LeBron James Says 1 Part Of ‘The Last Dance’ Almost Made Him Cry

LeBron James has been watching ESPN’s The Last Dance like the rest of the sports world. The Los Angeles Lakers star particularly enjoyed Episode 4 on Sunday night.

Episode 4 covered the Chicago Bulls’ ascension to the top of the NBA world. The Bulls were finally able to beat the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals in 1991. They went on to win the NBA Finals, beating the Los Angeles Lakers, as Michael Jordan and Co. won their first championship.

Footage from the locker room showed Jordan getting incredibly emotional while holding the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy. Jordan had a teary-eyed embrace with Lakers star Magic Johnson following the decisive game, too.

Michael Jordan 1991 NBA FINALS against Magic Johnson and the Lakers • 31.2 PPG

• 6.6 REB

• 11.4 AST

• 2.8 STL

• 1.4 BLK

• .558 FG%

• .500 3 PT% + FINALS MVP pic.twitter.com/cxmTcJ1RZY — OladipShow🇨🇦🐐 (@pavelbure24) April 27, 2020

LeBron James said on Twitter on Monday that he nearly teared up while watching that part of the documentary.

“That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the fire,” he wrote on Twitter.

Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first 🏆 damn near had me tearing up 🥺! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 27, 2020

LeBron does know what that feels like. He finally broke through and won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2012, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder. James has since gone on to win two more NBA championships.

The Lakers star could add a fourth at some point this year if the NBA season resumes. James and Co. are among the favorites to win it all when (if?) the 2019-20 season resumes.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, meanwhile, airs on Sunday nights through May 17.