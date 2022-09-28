Skip to main content
LeBron James Names All-Time Lakers Starting Five

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Scroll through the NBA record books and you'd be hard-pressed to find a category that doesn't feature multiple Los Angeles Lakers.

The purple and gold hold one of the richest histories in all of sports; littered with championships, Hall of Famers and iconic moments.

At the team's media day, superstar forward LeBron James was given the nearly impossible task of creating his all-time Lakers starting-five. And here's what the King came up with (via ESPN Los Angeles):

All-time starting five for the Lakers? I’m going Magic [Johnson] at 1, Jerry West at the 2, Kobe [Bryant] at the 3, myself at the 4 and Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal] at the 5. ... I mean Shaq is so dominant, man. I mean, I love Kareem too. I can’t even front on that, but Shaq’s so dominant, we need a big cuz I’m playing the 4, so we need a big. [Anthony Davis] already put himself in the Top 5? Well put A.D. in, take me out.

There aren't many lists that exclude the magnificent Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who remains the NBA's all-time leading scorer (for the time being).

Which Lakers legends are making your five?