LeBron James Names All-Time Lakers Starting Five

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Scroll through the NBA record books and you'd be hard-pressed to find a category that doesn't feature multiple Los Angeles Lakers.

The purple and gold hold one of the richest histories in all of sports; littered with championships, Hall of Famers and iconic moments.

At the team's media day, superstar forward LeBron James was given the nearly impossible task of creating his all-time Lakers starting-five. And here's what the King came up with (via ESPN Los Angeles):

All-time starting five for the Lakers? I’m going Magic [Johnson] at 1, Jerry West at the 2, Kobe [Bryant] at the 3, myself at the 4 and Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal] at the 5. ... I mean Shaq is so dominant, man. I mean, I love Kareem too. I can’t even front on that, but Shaq’s so dominant, we need a big cuz I’m playing the 4, so we need a big. [Anthony Davis] already put himself in the Top 5? Well put A.D. in, take me out.

There aren't many lists that exclude the magnificent Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who remains the NBA's all-time leading scorer (for the time being).

Which Lakers legends are making your five?