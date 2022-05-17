LeBron James Names His Favorite Current Player

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On a Monday night without any NBA playoff action, LeBron James passed the time by answering questions on Twitter.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend shared everything from his favorite vacation spot (Capri, Italy) to his favorite ice cream flavor (cookies and cream) and non-basketball athlete (Ken Griffey Jr.) But of course, plenty of inquiries steered toward hoops.

One fan asked James to name his favorite player under 25 years old. The 37-year-old emphatically picked Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, seemingly taking away the age restriction as well.

James must have enjoyed Sunday night's game more than the Phoenix Suns. Doncic registered 35 points and 10 rebounds during a Game 7 blowout win on the road. He matched Phoenix's entire team with 27 points at halftime.

The 23-year-old is averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game during the playoffs, cementing his status as one of the game's premier stars. He clearly has the respect of the four-time MVP.

James took the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in his third NBA season, but he was 27 when capturing his first championship with the Miami Heat. Doncic has a chance to earn a ring even sooner.

Dallas will fight for the Western Conference title against an opponent James knows all too well. Doncic will square off against the Golden State Warriors, whom James' Cavaliers encountered in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks haven't won a championship since spoiling LeBron's first season in South Beach.

Doncic is one of a handful of promising young stars capable of carrying the game once James retires. Perhaps he'll one day emerge as the face of the NBA.