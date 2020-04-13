LeBron James Is Nearly Unrecognizable With His Quarantine Beard

LeBron James is just like everyone else right now, trying to make it through this quarantine without a trip to the barber.

The Los Angeles Lakers star typically has his hair and beard trimmed regularly, but that’s not happening due to social distancing requirements.

So, LeBron is letting the beard grow. And it’s approaching James Harden levels of length.

The Lakers star showed off his grizzly man look during an Instagram Live session with Diddy on Sunday evening. LeBron was nearly unrecognizable on the stream.

Lebron joined Diddy's live and for a second I didn’t even recognize him with that beard pic.twitter.com/mKwy9utAQb — Isaiah (@isaiassuazo223) April 12, 2020

You can still tell that it’s LeBron, obviously, but if you only looked at him for a second, you might not realize it. We don’t think his beard has ever been at this level:

There appear to be two hair strategies for men during this pandemic:

Taking a razor and buzzing your head yourself Letting it all grow

LeBron appears to be going with option No. 2, at least for his beard.

