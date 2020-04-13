The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Is Nearly Unrecognizable With His Quarantine Beard

LeBron James ties his shoes during a game in Brooklyn.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers ties his sneakers before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

LeBron James is just like everyone else right now, trying to make it through this quarantine without a trip to the barber.

The Los Angeles Lakers star typically has his hair and beard trimmed regularly, but that’s not happening due to social distancing requirements.

So, LeBron is letting the beard grow. And it’s approaching James Harden levels of length.

The Lakers star showed off his grizzly man look during an Instagram Live session with Diddy on Sunday evening. LeBron was nearly unrecognizable on the stream.

You can still tell that it’s LeBron, obviously, but if you only looked at him for a second, you might not realize it. We don’t think his beard has ever been at this level:

LeBron James rocks his beard.

There appear to be two hair strategies for men during this pandemic:

  1. Taking a razor and buzzing your head yourself
  2. Letting it all grow

LeBron appears to be going with option No. 2, at least for his beard.

[247Sports]

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.