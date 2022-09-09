LeBron James Not Happy Browns Passed On Josh Allen

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

There were five NFL teams that passed on drafting Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft. LeBron James is fuming that his beloved Cleveland Browns were one of them.

The Los Angeles Lakers megastar was clearly watching the Rams-Bills game last night. After the game, he went online and noticed a tweet pointing out that the Browns passed on drafting Allen twice in that draft.

"Please don't do this!!" LeBron wrote in response, adding a facepalm emoji. "Josh Allen is so GOOD man!!"

Instead, the Browns took quarterback Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall and cornerback Denzel Ward No. 4 overall. But Ward is now one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Mayfield is now gone while Allen is arguably the best quarterback in the league.

In fairness to LeBron and the Browns, Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward came into their own noticeably faster than Josh Allen did.

Mayfield finished second in the 2018 Rookie of the Year voting while Ward made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Allen didn't start playing at an elite level until 2020 - his third year in the league.

Both quarterbacks made the playoffs that year, with Mayfield and Allen both leading their teams to their first postseason wins in decades.

But it quickly became clear when 2020 rolled around that Allen's ceiling was much higher than Mayfield's.

Allen was an MVP finalist in 2021, while Mayfield collapsed at the end of the season before being traded this past offseason.

Hindsight is 20/20, and that's why LeBron James is so upset right now.