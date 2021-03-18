LeBron James Has 1 Major Business Goal Moving Forward

LeBron James has no plans of retiring from basketball anytime soon, but he clearly has the next phase of his life planned out.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been a business mogul off of the court. He added to his portfolio this week, becoming a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.

Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe first reported the news on Tuesday. LeBron and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, are set to join Fenway Sports Group as partners.

“LeBron James to become part owner of Red Sox, both he & Maverick Carter each join Fenway Sports Group as partners, first and only Black partners in FSG history. FSG also approves $750M investment from RedBird Capital Partners. Deal pending MLB approval,” Silverman reported this week.

Becoming a part owner of an MLB franchise is far from LeBron’s only goal off of the court, though.

LeBron made it clear on Tuesday night that he wants to own an NBA franchise one day.

“I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent,” James said after the Lakers’ win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. “I also know how to run a business as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later.”

As LeBron’s net worth continues to skyrocket, owning an NBA franchise is becoming a realistic goal.