LeBron James was very complementary of Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti on Saturday. Going as far to say that Presti is the “MVP.”

“The MVP over there is Sam Presti…” LeBron said via the Washington Post‘s Ben Golliver. “I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on Thunder GM Sam Presti: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good.” pic.twitter.com/mNb35Ggi6P — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2022

The King’s crowning of the OKC GM got plenty of reaction from NBA Twitter.

“And Cole Aldrich,” added The Frontier’s Dylan Goforth.

“I’m sure James [Harden] slipped his mind,” laughed Travonne Edwards.

“One of these is not like the others,” replied a Thunder writer.

“Which is why you should have taken note when he traded away Russ…” tweeted Tommy Beer.

“Even bron don’t respect Harden,” a user commented. “Wild.”

“Mf said Josh Giddey and not James Harden,” laughed another fan.

“A thing that I love about LeBron is how involved he is with the NBA,” another tweeted. “I know that might sound stupid but he genuinely cares and is interested in every corner of the NBA world.”

Presti’s been one of the top GM’s in the NBA for quite a while now. It’s no surprise that LeBron and other stars are taking notice.