LeBron James Reacts To Anthony Edwards’ Epic Dunk

Minnesota Timberwolves’ rookie Anthony Edwards may have thrown down the dunk of the year on Friday night.

With the clock running down in the third quarter of the T-Wolves’ matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick collected a pass in the left corner. After a quick move past his defender, Edwards attacked the basket with the standard of aggression we’ve already become accustomed to in his young NBA career.

Rising up with the elite athleticism that earned him his lottery-pick selection, the former Georgia Bulldog detonated at the rim over Raptors small forward Yuta Watanabe.

Here’s a clip of the mind-blowing jam:

No stranger to posterizing dunks himself, LeBron James was one of the many players to react after Edwards’ stunning play.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar posted a screenshot of the rookie throwing it down with his head above the rim.

“My goodness lil bro!!! Sheesh!!!” James wrote.

Anthony Edwards already got the LeBron "lil bro" seal of approval for this monster dunk https://t.co/qGNu6yNkWt pic.twitter.com/BM15HxuOgM — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) February 20, 2021

The rising-star potential of Anthony Edwards is fresh in LeBron’s mind. Earlier this week, the talented rookie collected a career-high 28 points against the Lakers.

Through his first 30 NBA games, Edwards has put up some solid numbers. Averaging about 20 minutes, the dynamic athlete has notched 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

As the season has progressed, Edwards has slowly been given more minutes. After coming off the bench to start the year, the rookie has since been inserted into the starting lineup. He’s now started the Timberwolves last 13 games.

Despite some improved play from Edwards, Minnesota currently holds the worst record in the NBA. At 7-23, the T-Wolves dropped their third game in a row in last night’s matchup.

This monster dunk has essentially been the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal season.