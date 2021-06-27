LeBron James Reacts To Diana Taurasi Making History

Diana Taurasi made history on Sunday.

The legendary WNBA star became the first player in league history to reach the 9,000 points mark. Taurasi, 39, made her return to the Phoenix Mercury lineup on Sunday. She had been out for five weeks with a fractured sternum injury.

Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, reached the 9,000 points mark when she made a layup while getting fouled in the second quarter.

The basketball world has taken to social media to pay tribute to Taurasi. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a cool message for Taurasi on Sunday evening.

“Of course she did!! (GOAT) status. Congrats friend!” LeBron tweeted on Sunday evening.

ESPN.com had more details on Taurasi’s accomplishment:

Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, was already alone on top of the charts, but now it has a new milestone attached to it. The next-closest player on the league’s all-time scoring list is Tina Thompson with 7,488. And Candice Dupree is the next-closest active player with 6,820. Taurasi, in her long-awaited return, came into Sunday’s game needing six points to reach the plateau. She had been sitting on 8,994 since May 21, as she missed the past five weeks with a fractured sternum.

Congrats to the legendary basketball star.