LeBron James Reacts To Ja Morant’s Dominant Performance vs. Warriors

Last night saw one of the most electric point guard battles of the NBA season so far. In a thrilling overtime contest between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, Ja Morant and Steph Curry put on the kind of show we’ve come to expect from both of them.

Curry led the way with a game-high 39 points as the Warriors battled back to force the game into OT. But, Morant’s stellar 35-point performance was enough to hold the off the Dubs — scoring two clutch floaters to seal the victory in the final minute of play.

The NBA world went wild for Morant’s incredible elimination-game effort. Fans, analysts and fellow NBA players from around the league took to Twitter to react on Friday night — including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“JA!” the King wrote.

JA! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2021

The Grizzlies’ thrilling takedown of the Warriors came just two days after the Lakers did the same in LA. In the first round of this year’s NBA Play-In Tournament, LeBron’s squad defeated Golden State 103-100 in a similarly-intense battle with Curry.

Like Morant, James successfully performed some late-game heroics — knocking down an 34-foot go-ahead prayer as the shot clock expired in the final minute.

With Curry and the Warriors now eliminated from this year’s postseason, Morant and the Grizzlies will take on the No. 1 seeded Utah Jazz in the first round.