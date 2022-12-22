LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hall Of Fame Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers both of Team LeBron look on during the trophy presentation ceremony after their 178-164 win over Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its eligible members list for 2023 and LeBron James was quick to make his feelings known about it.

Among the eligible players listed for induction in 2023 are Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. All three of them should be inducted either next year or in the future.

But one name stood out to LeBron in particular: Dwyane Wade. Taking to Twitter, LeBron not only congratulated Wade on being eligible, he all but guaranteed that Wade will be inducted next year.

"Congrats to my brother @DwyaneWade on being on the eligible candidate HOF list!! I mean he ain't no candidate, he's IN!!!!! Hahaha," LeBron wrote, adding a saluting face and a praying emoji.

Dwyane Wade should be a lock for Hall of Fame induction with almost nobody voting against him. He was a 13-time All-Star and a three-time NBA champion in 16 seasons and was one of the best in the league before and after LeBron joined him in Miami.

Between 2004 and 2016, DWade was one of the best shooting guards the NBA had ever seen.

DWade was the 2009 scoring champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and the 2010 All-Star MVP.

You'll be hard-pressed to find anyone with a better case for Hall of Fame induction among players currently eligible.

And LeBron James knows it.