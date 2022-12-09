LeBron James Reacts To Brittney Griner's Release From Russia

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Just over 24 hours ago, the sports world learned that Brittney Griner was coming home after being detained in Russia since February.

The United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that brings Griner home after her arrest for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. Nearly everyone in the sports world took to social media to welcome Griner home.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed his thoughts on Griner coming home.

"I think it's a great day. For us as Americans, I think having BG back, in the sports world, just having her family's back, I know her wife misses her and her family misses her, her club misses her here in Phoenix," LeBron said.

"To have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood once again, it's a big day for us and what we do," he added. "Kudos to the president, kudos to Kamala Harris and everyone that had something to do with it. Like Mav said, there's a lot of people that's unlawfully detained right now. We hope we can get them all."

Welcome home, Brittney.