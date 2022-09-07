LeBron James Reacts To Bronny's Ohio State Visit

Bronny James took his official visit to Ohio State this past weekend and his dad appears to be in full support of it.

On Tuesday, LeBron shared a photo of Bronny to his Instagram rocking a Buckeyes uniform with the caption, "O-H" before adding that his son hasn't committed yet.

Ohio State fans have to love seeing the four-star guard in that red No. 3 jersey. According to On3.com, Bronny received an offer from the school shortly after his visit.

There hasn't been any public indication that Bronny is leaning towards OSU, but there's no doubting his dad's love for the Buckeyes.

LeBron is on-record that he would've attended Ohio State had he chosen to go the college route.