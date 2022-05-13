LeBron James Reacts To Danny Green Leg Injury

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James feels absolutely terrible for Danny Green after seeing his leg injury.

Green was trying to box out to get a rebound when Joel Embiid hit him with some friendly fire. Embiid ran into Green's leg which looked to buckle a little bit.

"Damn man!!! Prayers to my guy Danny Green," James tweeted.

Green only played three minutes in this game before he was carried off the court. He has already been declared out for the rest of the game.

The 76ers are trying to stave off elimination and send this series back to Miami for Game 7, which would take place on Saturday.

At the time of this writing, Philadelphia is clinging to a three-point lead at the halfway point of the second quarter. Embiid currently leads the team with 14 points and five rebounds in just 16 minutes of game action.

Here's to a speedy recovery for Green.