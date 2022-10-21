LeBron James Reacts To Death Of Longtime NBA Official

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The NBA lost one of its longtime officials on Thursday as Troy Brown passed away at the age of 55 after a hard battle with cancer.

Brown officiated in the NBA for 20 years and called over 1,000 games. He also officiated 25 playoff games in his first 17 seasons.

Moments after his passing became official, NBA superstar LeBron James gave his condolences via Twitter.

"R.I.P. Tony man!! Great ref but greater dude! Loved when I ran on the court for warmups and he would be on the game that night! Your smile & laugh will be missed tremendously here in our sport!" James tweeted.

Before Brown was an NBA official, he worked for several years in the WNBA and the NBA G-League. He even reffed in the 2002 WNBA Finals.

Our thoughts are with Brown's family and friends.