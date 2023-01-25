LeBron James Reacts To Emoni Bates Performance

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

LeBron James is impressed with what he's seeing from Emoni Bates on Tuesday night.

The Eastern Michigan star finished the first half of tonight's game against Toledo with a ridiculous 29 straight points — outscoring the rest of his teammates 29-6.

"MY GOODNESS!!!!! STRAIGHT KILLER!! THAT'S INSANE," LeBron wrote on Twitter.

Bates went 10-14 from the field and 7-9 from behind the arc in the first half of tonight's game. The former Memphis transfer finished the game with 43 points (nine three-pointers).

Despite this absurd stat-line, Eastern Michigan dropped yet another loss, moving their season record to 4-16.

Bates, a former five-star recruit, initially committed to Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers as the No. 1-ranked small forward in the 2021 class. But after just one season with the program, he elected to return to his hometown school and play for Eastern Michigan.

Bates has the potential to one day share the NBA court with LeBron.