LeBron James Reacts To Important Jazz Hire

Consider Lakers superstar LeBron James a fan of the Jazz's new hire.

On Tuesday, the King reacted to the Woj bomb announcing that 18-year NBA assistant and head coach David Fizdale will join Utah's front office as an associate GM.

LeBron quote tweeted the report, "So [fire]!!" with nine fireball emojis. "Yessir Fizz."

Fizdale has great longstanding relationship with four-time MVP.

The 48-year-old served as an assistant to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during the Big 3 era and also coached under Frank Vogel in LA this past season.

The Jazz also hired Quin Snyder's successor on Tuesday, bringing in Celtics assistant and Gregg Popovich disciple Will Hardy to lead the team into the future.

Fizdale and Hardy will be be tasked with not only keeping Utah's postseason streak running, but helping them break through during a time of potential roster transition.

This will be the first time for both men that they hold positions they do.