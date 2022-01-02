LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Victory

LeBron James always reps Ohio State, so you know the King was watching his Buckeyes in their Rose Bowl matchup against Utah on Saturday night.

James took to Twitter with his own commentary after Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s third touchdown of the game.

“WOWWWWWWWW!!!” LeBron tweeted in all-caps. :What a pitch and catch. OH…. #GoBuckeyes.”

WOWWWWWWWW!!! What a pitch and catch. OH…. #GoBuckeyes🌰 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2022

The Buckeyes won in a shootout, 48-45 (just a few points off from James’ scoring output on Friday). Ohio State hit a go-ahead field goal with nine seconds on the clock to seal the win.

After a slow start, OSU’s offense responded in a big way. Down 24 scholarship players, Ryan Day‘s team found a way to get it done. In large part due to the play of Heisman-finalist C.J. Stroud and star receiver Smith-Njigba.

It’s THEEEE OHIO STATE!!!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 @OhioStateFB OH…….. IO 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2022

The freshman QB completed 37-46 passes for nearly 600 yards and six TD’s to one interception. Most of that yardage went to Smith-Njigba who was unstoppable in the contest. The sophomore wideout reeled in 15 catches for a ridiculous 347 yards and three scores. Shattering Rose Bowl and Ohio State records in the process.

While it’s not the College Football Playoff, LeBron James and Buckeyes fans have to love what they saw from their team on Saturday.