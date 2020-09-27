LeBron James Reacts To The Cleveland Browns’ Win Today

It’s been a pretty, pretty good sports weekend for LeBron James.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers star clinched his 10th NBA Finals appearance. The Lakers beat the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. LeBron had a triple-double in the decisive victory.

LeBron then got to relax on Sunday and watch some football. The Akron, Ohio native grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and he still shows support for the NFC East team, but he’s adopted the Cleveland Browns, too.

The NBA star loved what he saw from the Browns on Sunday. Cleveland topped the Washington Football Team, 34-20.

This is the second straight win for the Browns, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Cleveland opened the year with a loss to the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens.

LeBron reacted to the Browns’ win on Twitter.

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, are gearing up for the NBA Finals.

The Lakers are scheduled to take on either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Boston and Miami are playing Game 6 of their series on Sunday night. Miami leads the series, 3-2, heading into this evening’s game.