LeBron James Reacts To The New Space Jam Trailer

At long last, the official trailer for LeBron James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released on Saturday morning.

Basketball and movie fans everywhere excitedly reacted to the first glimpse into the upcoming film — and the excitement from LeBron himself certainly matched that energy.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar shared his reaction to the highly-anticipated trailer.

“Y’all feeling the trailer today?? Can’t wait for y’all to see the entire movie!!” James wrote.

Y’all feeling the trailer today?? Can’t wait for y’all to see the entire movie!! 😱😱😱😱😱😁😁😁😁😁. 👑X🐰 @spacejammovie — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, LeBron posted the full trailer on his account as well.

Welcome to the Space Jam!! 🥕👑🐰What in the matrix hell did I get myself into?!?! @TheSpringhillCo @spacejammovie #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/24fKHPlLNW — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2021

The movie, a continuation of the iconic franchise launched by Michael Jordan’s original 1996 film, seems to have a different plot this time around. From the looks of things, LeBron and his son, played by Cedric Joe, get trapped in a virtual universe featuring the Loony Tune’s most iconic characters. In order to bring his son back home, the NBA great must defeat a powerful opposing team in a game of basketball as part of the “Toon Squad.”

It’s no surprise LeBron is looking forward to the release of this movie — especially considering how long it’s been in the works.

First introduced to the public back in 2014, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” didn’t start production until the 2019 NBA offseason. With over a year of production and some undoubted COVID-19 hiccups, the project is finally coming together.

The movie will release to the public on July 16, 2021 on HBO Max.