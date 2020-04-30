LeBron James Reacts To Today’s Major NCAA Announcement

LeBron James has reacted on Twitter to today’s major announcement by the NCAA when it comes to student-athlete compensation.

The NCAA’s top governing body said Wednesday that it is in support of a proposal allowing student-athletes to profit off their name and likeness.

This should eventually allow for college athletes to get paid for autographs, take endorsement deals, appear in commercials, etc. The student-athletes will be allowed to reference their sport and school in these activities, but won’t be able to use official logos or branding, per the NCAA’s announcement.

Still, this is a potentially monumental step by the NCAA. And the NBA’s best player is a fan of it.

“This is just the start!” James said.

James has been a major advocate for college athletes, even though he himself never attended college. LeBron went straight from high school to the NBA.

The potential changes to the student-athlete structure would go into effect by the start of the 2021-22 academic year, if approved.