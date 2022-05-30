LeBron James Reacts To Viral Highlight Of His Son, Bryce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lebron James love what he saw from his son Bryce over the weekend.

Bryce was able to drive to the basket on a fast break play and had a pretty smooth lay-up over a defender.

James saw the play on Monday morning and loved it.

Bryce is only 14 and he's still getting better. It won't be long until he's one of the highest-rated recruits in the country.

His brother Bronny has already gotten to that point as he's part of the 2023 recruiting class. He's the sixth-best player in California and the No. 34 overall recruit in the nation, regardless of position per 247Sports Composite.

Both brothers have the chance to be really good basketball players as they get older.

This is just the beginning for Bryce as he has a full high school career ahead of him.